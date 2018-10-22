EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Monumental classics from leading European soloists in Minsk

In the concert hall of the Upper Town pianist and accompanist Vyacheslav Spiridonov - a native of Belarus, laureate of international competitions – played for the Minsk audience for the first time. He performed in a duet with famous cellist Lev Sivkov. Fans of classical music appreciated the penetrating interpretation of famous works.

The musicians work in Switzerland and tour actively. Before coming to Minsk, they played a concert of monumental classics in Brest.

