Byalynitsky-Birulya Museum turns 40

The Byalynitsky-Birulya Museum, a branch of the National Art Museum of Belarus, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The celebration coincided this year with the 150th anniversary of the great landscape painter of the late 19th to mid-20th century.

In his works the artist praised the beauty of his native land. Today there are more than 40 works in the permanent exposition. There are also furniture and personal belongings of the master. The museum has become the center, where contemporary artists are exhibited.