Museum "Loshitsу Estate" invites you to visit online exhibition "Nalshansk Meetings"
55 paintings and graphic works were posted in the museum’s communities on Facebook and Vkontakte. Myths and legends, nature, ancient places, everyday life of villagers and portraits of contemporaries with a common geolocation. Among the authors of the virtual project are Honored Art Workers of Belarus Victor Barabantsev, Victor Nemtsov, Ales Sush, laureates for the spiritual revival, famous artists of Minsk Region Galina Beganskaya, Konstantin Kachan, Eduard Matyushonok. The organizers also offer visitors to go through an online quest.
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
Belarus to take part in Miss Universe contest for the first time
What should Belarusian army expect from geopolitical shifts after US election?
Belarusian border guards found another corpse of refugee on border with Poland
