Museum "Loshitsу Estate" invites you to visit online exhibition "Nalshansk Meetings"

55 paintings and graphic works were posted in the museum’s communities on Facebook and Vkontakte. Myths and legends, nature, ancient places, everyday life of villagers and portraits of contemporaries with a common geolocation. Among the authors of the virtual project are Honored Art Workers of Belarus Victor Barabantsev, Victor Nemtsov, Ales Sush, laureates for the spiritual revival, famous artists of Minsk Region Galina Beganskaya, Konstantin Kachan, Eduard Matyushonok. The organizers also offer visitors to go through an online quest.