Mulyavin Museum presents new exposition "What keeps the family archive?"

On January 26, Belarus remembers Vladimir Mulyavin. It has been 21 years since the famous singer and composer, creator and soloist of the legendary "Pesnyary" passed away.

On the day of the outstanding musician's memory, one can visit the Mulyavin Museum at the Belarusian Philharmonic Society. The new exposition entitled "What do the Family Archives Keep?" presents personal belongings of the People's Artist of Belarus: items unknown to a wide circle of fans of Mulyavin 's talent. They were recently transferred to the museum by Mulyavin's daughter and son Marina and Valery.