3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
Mulyavin Museum presents new exposition "What keeps the family archive?"
On January 26, Belarus remembers Vladimir Mulyavin. It has been 21 years since the famous singer and composer, creator and soloist of the legendary "Pesnyary" passed away.
On the day of the outstanding musician's memory, one can visit the Mulyavin Museum at the Belarusian Philharmonic Society. The new exposition entitled "What do the Family Archives Keep?" presents personal belongings of the People's Artist of Belarus: items unknown to a wide circle of fans of Mulyavin 's talent. They were recently transferred to the museum by Mulyavin's daughter and son Marina and Valery.
Souvenirs given to Mulyavin by fans of his talent, his concert microphone and matrices, from which the band records were produced in millions of copies. On February 15, a concert in memory of Vladimir Mulyavin will be held on the big stage.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All