3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
General rehearsal of national eliminations for Eurovision 2020 to take place in Belarusfilm today
The broadcast of final of the national eliminations will begin on Friday at 10 pm on Belarus 1 and Belarus 24. 12 applicants will compete live for the right to sing on stage of the international music forum.
The participants are getting ready in the meantime. The gala concert of the project will be broadcast from Belarusfilm pavilion. Individual rehearsals took place there yesterday, and the general rehearsal of the show is on schedule today.
The winner of the national eliminations will be chosen by summing up the professional jury and audience votes - 50/50. The leader will receive a special award of the project - a stylized Eurovision heart, and will go to Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All