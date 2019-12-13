General rehearsal of national eliminations for Eurovision 2020 to take place in Belarusfilm today

The broadcast of final of the national eliminations will begin on Friday at 10 pm on Belarus 1 and Belarus 24. 12 applicants will compete live for the right to sing on stage of the international music forum.



The participants are getting ready in the meantime. The gala concert of the project will be broadcast from Belarusfilm pavilion. Individual rehearsals took place there yesterday, and the general rehearsal of the show is on schedule today.



The winner of the national eliminations will be chosen by summing up the professional jury and audience votes - 50/50. The leader will receive a special award of the project - a stylized Eurovision heart, and will go to Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam.



