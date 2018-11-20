First rehearsals of Junior Eurovision participants to be held today at Minsk-Arena

Today the first rehearsals of participants fr om 20 countries will be held on the stage of the Minsk-Arena. The day before, Euroweek officially opened at BelExpo, wh ere, during the draw, the first and last positions were determined, as well as the number of performances of the host country.

Eurovision week officially began. The start was given during the opening ceremony at BelExpo. The opening ceremony was attended by over 300 people. On the red carpet, the contestants were met by hosts Denis Dudinsky and Anna Kviloria. The official start of Euroweek was given by the Chairman of Belteleradiocompany and the general producer of the competition Ivan Eismont, as well as the supervisor of Junior Eurovision, Jon Ola Sand.

Belarusian folklore motifs prevailed in the graphic design of the scene. With the help of 3D projection and computer graphics, all guests from 20 countries were able to get acquainted with the cultural heritage of the host country of the competition.