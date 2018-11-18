3.42 RUB
Belarus says farewell to composer Igor Luchenok
This greatest Belarusian composer Igor Luchenok passed away. The People's Artist of the USSR and Belarus was 80.
The burden of this loss was experienced not only by the composer’s family and friends, but by the whole country. Condolences over the death of the national artist came to Belarus literally from all over the world. Igor Luchenok was known and loved everywhere.
A composer for all times, a classic who discovered the Belarusian originality to other nations, a man of big open heart. More than ever, we understand and experience today the bitterness of his departure.
