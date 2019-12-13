Ceremony of raising Slavic Bazaar flag takes place in front of Summer Amphitheater

The name star of Philipp Kirkorov is being opened on the famous Stars Avenue at the Summer Amphitheater. A great friend of the festival, Philipp Kirkorov, deserves the people’s attention.



It is worth noting that guests of the Slavic Bazaar continue to come. A special train from Moscow to Vitebsk arrived at the railway station this morning. The route turned out to be special as the international lines temporarily changed their schedule and an exception was made for the festival passengers.



The official opening took place just half an hour ago. The ceremony of raising the flag of the Slavic Bazaar took place in front of the Summer Amphitheater.



The Slavic Bazaar has been attended by the representatives of more than 70 countries from 5 continents for 29 years. Despite the epidemic restrictions, the event has not lost its relevance this year.



The Grand opening of Slavic Bazaar is ahead. The bright ceremony will be broadcast on TV on Belarus and Belarus 24 at 10 pm.



