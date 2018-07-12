Ceremony of awarding winners of 16th International Children's Music Competition held at Slavianski Bazaar

At the moment the ceremony of awarding the winners of the 16th International Children's Music Competition at Slavianski Bazaar is taking place on the stage of the concert hall Vitebsk. This year Belarus was represented by 12-year-old Artem Skorol. The Grand Prix winner will also receive a special prize from the hands of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. The Head of State will visit the Summer Amphitheater today and present a special award Through Art to Peace and Mutual Understanding to People's Artist of Kazakhstan Roza Rymbayeva.