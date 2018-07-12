3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Ceremony of awarding winners of 16th International Children's Music Competition held at Slavianski Bazaar
At the moment the ceremony of awarding the winners of the 16th International Children's Music Competition at Slavianski Bazaar is taking place on the stage of the concert hall Vitebsk. This year Belarus was represented by 12-year-old Artem Skorol. The Grand Prix winner will also receive a special prize from the hands of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. The Head of State will visit the Summer Amphitheater today and present a special award Through Art to Peace and Mutual Understanding to People's Artist of Kazakhstan Roza Rymbayeva.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All