PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk launches Days of Union State

The Days of the Union State started at Slavianski Bazaar. The poster is full of joint projects that take place throughout the festival Vitebsk. Dmitry Mezentsev takes part in the events. State Secretary of the Union State of Belarus and Russia, joined in the laying of flowers at the eternal flame of the memorial in honor of Soviet soldiers, partisans and underground fighters in the main square of the regional center.

A gala-concert "The Union State Invites" will be held in the evening on the main stage of the festival. It will feature the leading performers and bands from Belarus and Russia. The live broadcast will start at 22:00 on Belarus-1 and Belarus-24.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All