Nikolay Baskov presents his show at Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk

Another bright event of the Slavianski Bazaar took place on the stage of the Summer Amphitheater in Vitebsk. The People's Artist of Russia Nikolay Baskov performed in Vitebsk yesterday. The Vitebsk scene is well familiar to Baskov. For the first time, he performed on this stage 19 years ago. Today, the parents of the singer were among the 6,000 spectators.

Today, the second day of the children's music contest will be held at the festival. The Belarusian contestant Artem Skorol will be the 13th contestant to sing. Also, Oleg Menshikov is bringing his play to Vitebsk, and the Summer Amphitheater will host two concerts – the solo shows of the Turetsky Choir and Irina Allegrova scheduled for 6 pm and 10 pm respectively.

