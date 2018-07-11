3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Nikolay Baskov presents his show at Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk
Another bright event of the Slavianski Bazaar took place on the stage of the Summer Amphitheater in Vitebsk. The People's Artist of Russia Nikolay Baskov performed in Vitebsk yesterday. The Vitebsk scene is well familiar to Baskov. For the first time, he performed on this stage 19 years ago. Today, the parents of the singer were among the 6,000 spectators.
Today, the second day of the children's music contest will be held at the festival. The Belarusian contestant Artem Skorol will be the 13th contestant to sing. Also, Oleg Menshikov is bringing his play to Vitebsk, and the Summer Amphitheater will host two concerts – the solo shows of the Turetsky Choir and Irina Allegrova scheduled for 6 pm and 10 pm respectively.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All