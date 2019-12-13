3.43 RUB
People's Artiste of Belarus Nina Lomanovich celebrates her anniversary
People's Artiste of Belarus Nina Lomanovich celebrates the jubilee today. She is Chief Choirmaster of the Bolshoi Theater, Chevalier of the Order of Francisk Skorina, laureate of the President's Special Prize. Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the People's Artiste on the holiday. This year is a double anniversary. For almost 45 years, Nina has been performing on the stage. She is a real heritage of the country. And the choir under her leadership became the most precious part of the legendary theater.
