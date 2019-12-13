PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

People's Artist of Belarus Jadwiga Poplavskaya celebrates her jubilee

Today is the anniversary of the People's Artist of Belarus Yadviga Poplavskaya.

The soloist of the Verasy band turned 75!

She was at the origins of the legendary VIA. Initially "Verasy" was a female alternative to "Pesnyary", where one of the soloists, keyboardist and arranger, was Yadviga Poplavskaya. Later, the group was supplemented by a male voice, her husband Alexander Tikhanovich. They became the Soviet premiere, when the Malinovka song was heard from TV and radio", and they consolidated their success with the folk composer Eduard Hanok's hit songs "I live at my grandmother's house" and "Zavirukha". In 1986 Jadwiga Poplavskaya and Aleksandr Tikhanovich left the band for a solo career. They were artists of Finberg's orchestra, founded their own song theater, which brought up the leading performers of Belarus.

Anatoly Yarmolenko, People's Artist of Belarus, founder and soloist of the "Syabry" ensemble:

“Yadia Poplavskaya is a wonderful person, she is a wonderful musician. She is a wonderful spouse, I know their relationship. And I've sung some of the songs with her. She's going to look like a beautiful young woman for a very long time to come. Even a girl sometimes.”

