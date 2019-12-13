People's Artist of Belarus Jadwiga Poplavskaya celebrates her jubilee

She was at the origins of the legendary VIA. Initially "Verasy" was a female alternative to "Pesnyary", where one of the soloists, keyboardist and arranger, was Yadviga Poplavskaya. Later, the group was supplemented by a male voice, her husband Alexander Tikhanovich. They became the Soviet premiere, when the Malinovka song was heard from TV and radio", and they consolidated their success with the folk composer Eduard Hanok's hit songs "I live at my grandmother's house" and "Zavirukha". In 1986 Jadwiga Poplavskaya and Aleksandr Tikhanovich left the band for a solo career. They were artists of Finberg's orchestra, founded their own song theater, which brought up the leading performers of Belarus.