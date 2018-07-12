EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

National History Museum opens graphics exhibition

Various techniques are reflected in 19 works by Joseph Kapelyan. The opening day was organized on the occasion of the artist's birth. This year he turned 81. The Belarusian artist created a large number of watercolors, paintings in the genre of landscape and still life. Two years ago, the artist received the International Award in the Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg.

