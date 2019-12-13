National Art Museum preparing exhibition to mark 150th anniversary of Ferdinand Ruschitz

Ferdinand Ruschitz is the artist of the world scale, French cavalier of the Legion of Honor. He was a native of the Belarusian Bogdanovo in Volozhin District. His creative heritage is kept in Warsaw. His diploma work was bought by Tretyakov himself. And exhibitions were held in St. Petersburg, Moscow and Paris. He participated in the opening of the Adam Mickiewicz monument in Paris. The paintings of Ferdinand Ruschitz are a combination of national traditions and Western European trends. An exhibition will open in the National Art Museum of Belarus to mark the 150th anniversary of the master.