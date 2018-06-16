National Art Museum presents exposition dated to 130th anniversary of artist Yazep Drozdovich

This year marks the 130th anniversary of the birth of our compatriot, a fantasy artist who lived and worked at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries. In the history of the fine arts he was named the Belarusian Leonardo da Vinci. Yazep Drozdovich is a man of versatile talent. This is emphasized by the exposition, which was specially prepared for the jubilee of the master by the National Art Museum of Belarus.