National Art Museum presents paintings by Akim Shevchenko

The National Art Museum presents paintings of Akim Shevchenko at an exhibition timed to the 120th of the artist’s birth. The main composition is "Raftsmen", which in 1932 received the award at the Decade of Belarusian Art in Moscow. The native of Dobrush district gave master classes to Mikhail Savitsky, Vasily Sharangovich and Mai Danzig. The exhibition presents original portraits and still lifes. Most of the works are the stored in the Dobrush District Museum of Local Lore.



A presentation of books from the series "Famous Artists from Belarus" took place within the vernissage. This is a joint project of the National Art Museum and the publishing house "Belarus". Apart from the art biography of Akim Shevchenko, it includes a mini-reminder about the master of calligraphic etchings Alexander Pobedovich, Isaak Borovsky and watercolorist Mikhail Chepik.



