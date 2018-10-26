Popular Russian actor Nikolai Karachentsov dies at 73

The actor died in a Moscow clinic on October 26, one day before his 74th birthday. Karachentsov was well-known across the former Soviet Union for his roles in dozens of popular movies. Karachentsov's popularity among the youth in Russia and former Soviet republics reached its peak in the late 1970s and early 1980s after he starred in two rock operas. Karachentsov also played in a number of plays and theater productions. Karachentsov performed hundreds of songs, voiced many movies and cartoons. The issues of the place of the funeral will be resolved in the coming hours.