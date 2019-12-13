3.40 RUB
Nicole Furgal wins Grand Prix and Vladimir Mulyavin special prize at Molodechno-2021
The festival capital Molodechno continues the celebration of Belarusian song and poetry.
The programme for the second day of the forum includes twenty events: music concerts and poetry meetings, an art plein air and theatre improvisation by the Minsk Regional Drama Theatre, youth and children's interactive activities, and a craft fair which brought together the participants from all over Belarus. Symbolic farmsteads representing various regions organized not only an exhibition and sale, but also master classes and original folklore performances.
The official opening ceremony of the Molodechno Forum was held Friday in the Summer Amphitheatre of the city. Traditionally, it began with a greeting from the Head of State and an award ceremony of the National Contest of Young Performers of Belarusian Popular Song. About 20 young boys and girls from all the regions took part in the contest. The Grand Prix will go to Vitebsk. The winner of the prize is young vocalist Nicole Furgal.
Nicole Furgal is also the winner of a special prize named after Vladimir Mulyavin which is particularly symbolic in the year of the classics' anniversary! And now Molodechno welcomes prize-winners of the IX open contest of young pop singers "Maladzichok-2021" fearuring talented vocalists from 6 to 18 years old.
