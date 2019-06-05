From Belarus to Ecuador. Braslav brings together guests of traditional culture festival

The international festival of traditional culture "Braslav Zarnitsy" is attended by more than a thousand guests. Singers, musicians and dancers from seven countries of the world gathered on the lake edge to present their skills. Concert programs in agro-towns, a festival of medieval culture and family celebrations are only a small part of the spring festival. The central event was the procession of guests through the streets of Braslav and the choral competition. This year the festival will be 52 years old.



