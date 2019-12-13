3.39 RUB
Chelyuskintsev Park turns into open air exhibition site
Reproductions of the artifacts from the funds of the National History Museum will be placed on 70 spans of Chelyuskintsev Park. The open-air exhibition will be open at noon today. Sphragistics, numismatics, heraldry and national costumes will be presented on large-format banners, which will acquaint you with a diverse collection of the historical museum, including all its 5 branches. More than two hundred frames with the images of valuable exhibits will be presented to the public. The authors of the photos are Oleg Lukashevich and Alexander Alexeyev. Each banner has a description in three languages. Reproductions will be exhibited throughout the year.
Belarus to take part in Miss Universe contest for the first time
What should Belarusian army expect from geopolitical shifts after US election?
Belarusian border guards found another corpse of refugee on border with Poland
