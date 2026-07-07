People's Writer of Belarus Nikolai Cherginets Dies at 88

People's Writer of Belarus Nikolai Cherginets passed away on July 7 at the age of 88. The Union of Writers of Belarus announced this.

He served as the long-time head of the Union of Writers of Belarus. His writing career began in the 1970s. Rising from police lieutenant to lieutenant general, he also wrote about the everyday life of police officers.

Nikolai Cherginets fought in the war in Afghanistan, so this theme occupied a special place in his work. He was also a member of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus. In 2022, he received the title of People's Writer.

The writer's funeral will take place on July 9.