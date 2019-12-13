Belarus' first animated musical to be presented today at House of Cinema

Belarus' first animated musical "Stars of the Seventh Heaven" will be presented today at the House of Cinema. This is a full-length animated film by Belarusfilm. It has been directed for 5 years by Elena Turova. The plot is based on the battle of monsters and dreamers to save the planet and stars. The main roles were voiced by Belarusian TV presenters and actors. The music content was produced by composer Leonid Shirin.