First concert at Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk and first full house
The Russian singer Zara presented her programme on the stage of the Summer Amphitheater in Vitebsk. During the two-hour show, both well-known hits and new songs were performed. Zara also sang duets with her special guests – Gerard Depardieu, Stas Pieha, and Oleg Gazmanov.
Today, the International Arts Festival Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk has a busy exhibition programme. An anniversary photo exhibition of the Belarusian Telegraph Agency – Moments of the Century – will take place in Vitebsk. Also, Day 1 of the Children's Music Contest will be held. The project Theatre Meetings starts at the Yakub Kolas Theatre. In the evening, Nikolai Baskov will perform on the main stage of the festival.
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
