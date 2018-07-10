First concert at Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk and first full house

The Russian singer Zara presented her programme on the stage of the Summer Amphitheater in Vitebsk. During the two-hour show, both well-known hits and new songs were performed. Zara also sang duets with her special guests – Gerard Depardieu, Stas Pieha, and Oleg Gazmanov.

Today, the International Arts Festival Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk has a busy exhibition programme. An anniversary photo exhibition of the Belarusian Telegraph Agency – Moments of the Century – will take place in Vitebsk. Also, Day 1 of the Children's Music Contest will be held. The project Theatre Meetings starts at the Yakub Kolas Theatre. In the evening, Nikolai Baskov will perform on the main stage of the festival.