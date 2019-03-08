Zena to present Belarus at Eurovision 2019

The final of national selection was held on the eve in Minsk. The country learned the name of the winner at midnight. The professional jury, which, according to the rules of this year, chose the voice of the country, preferred the youngest contestant Zina Kupriyanovich from Minsk. A dozen of finalists came together in a musical encounter. For the first time in the history of the national selection, the jury was located on the same platform with the performers. Zena received 69 out of 70 possible points. The song was composed by a reputable Russian producer Victor Drobysh. This year, the stylized Eurovision heart went to the youngest participant. Zena is only 16 years old. She will perform on May 14 in the first semi-final of the show.