Landscapes and sketches by Belynitsky-Birulya presented at National Art Museum

The 150th anniversary of painter Belynitsky-Birulya are presented in the new building of the National Art Museum. The new exposition in two halls consists of landscapes and still lifes. The authors of the exhibition includes the best of 600 works from the collection of the National Museum.

