Acquaintance with culture of Iran through authentic motives

Classical music was presented in Minsk by Tehran performers who tour different countries and perform traditional music using traditional instruments.

Minsk students study the Persian language. The Economic University runs a specialized department. The grammar of the language is also studied in the BSU, linguistic and pedagogical universities.

