Getting acquainted with culture of Latin America in Minsk

An exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the partnership between Belarus and Ecuador is held in the capital. The exposition is located in the National Historical Museum and includes about a hundred paintings. Famous artists and photographers tried to reflect similar features of the two peoples.

Such a joint exhibition is held for the first time and will last until September 18.

