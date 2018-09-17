3.42 RUB
Motto of forum Listapad-2018 is Getting to Know the Big, Wide World
Getting to Know the Big, Wide World is the motto of the Anniversary Forum Listapad. Minsk International Film Festival has been on the screens of the capital for 25 years! The slogan of the film week is the name of one of the films of Kira Muratova. It is a dedication to the director. Muratova was a regular guest of Listapad and she presented her last work in the framework of the Minsk Film Festival. Posters of cult films from the history of the international forum are at the heart of the visual design, which was approved today by the Ministry of Culture.
The 25th Minsk International Film Festival Listapad will be held from November 2 to 9. The program will be announced in October.
