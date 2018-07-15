Festive events in Vitebsk continue

Fifteen of the twenty-one singers of the song contest "Vitebsk-2018" reached the finale. Slavic Hit contest is held at the stage of the Summer Amphitheater. The contestants were accompanied by the National Academic Concert Orchestra of Belarus conducted by Mikhail Finberg. A representative from our country, Yevgeny Kurchich was rated at 77 points. This is the best result of the first day of the final.