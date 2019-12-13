Medieval theater restored at Ruzhany Castle

Stage art is popular today. It was also valued centuries ago. The court theater is being recreated in Ruzhany. The reconstruction was carried out at Sapega Castle. In the 18th century, the palace was famous for its greatness. Its main pride was the theater. Even kings came to see the shows. The Sapega family was one of the richest in the Grand Duchy of Lithuania and owned entire cities. The castle experienced its dawn in the 18th century when Alexander Sapega rebuilt his residence. Its jewel was the court theater, which employed about a hundred people. The renovated theatre will once again stage harrowing performances, and also hold festivals and celebrations. One of the first viewers will be the descendants of Lev Sapega: they'll be coming to the opening of the theater from abroad.