Tickets for Slavianski Bazaar to go on sale on February 18

Tickets for all projects of the Slavianski Bazaar Festival in the Summer Amphitheater will go on sale today. During three days you can buy them only at the box offices in Vitebsk. And after that they will be available all over the world.

The thirty first art forum will take place on July 14-17. Additional projects are planned for July, 13 and 18. Slavianski Bazaar will please visitors with an abundance of stars. Tamara Gverdtsiteli will come to festival Vitebsk with an anniversary concert.

This year the children's music competition within the festival will turn 20. The adult contest of the thirty-first Slavianski Bazaar will be no less intriguing.