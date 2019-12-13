3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Tickets for Slavianski Bazaar to go on sale on February 18
Tickets for all projects of the Slavianski Bazaar Festival in the Summer Amphitheater will go on sale today. During three days you can buy them only at the box offices in Vitebsk. And after that they will be available all over the world.
The thirty first art forum will take place on July 14-17. Additional projects are planned for July, 13 and 18. Slavianski Bazaar will please visitors with an abundance of stars. Tamara Gverdtsiteli will come to festival Vitebsk with an anniversary concert.
This year the children's music competition within the festival will turn 20. The adult contest of the thirty-first Slavianski Bazaar will be no less intriguing.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All