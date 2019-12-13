3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Kupalovsky Theater holds online project featuring Harvest play
The author of the play is winner of the Golden Mask Award Pavel Pryazhko.The audience will be able to see it without leaving one’s house. Follow the link on the official website kupalauski.by and on social networks of the theater to watch the play.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All