EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Kupalovsky Theater holds online project featuring Harvest play

The author of the play is winner of the Golden Mask Award Pavel Pryazhko.The audience will be able to see it without leaving one’s house. Follow the link on the official website kupalauski.by and on social networks of the theater to watch the play.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All