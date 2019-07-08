28th International Art Festival Slavic Bazaar starts in Vitebsk today

Despite the fact that the official opening is on Thursday, the forum is already welcoming guests. Today the participants of the children's music contest will perform in Vitebsk Concert Hall. The program of the 28th International Art Festival Slavic Bazaar in Vitebsk begins with a children's music competition. Young vocalists will perform pop song in the languages of their countries.



This year Vitebsk will receive more than five thousand guests, which means that a record number of accreditations will be issued.



The stage of the Summer Amphitheater will be appreciated by spectators and participants of the concert Overture to the Festival: from Classic to Rock, which will take place tomorrow.