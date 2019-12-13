Farewell ceremony for Yuri Shatunov takes place in Moscow: Funeral hall symbolically decorated with white roses

Moscow says goodbye to Yuri Shatunov. Thousands of people came to pay tribute to the idol of several generations of the youth. Everyone knows the lyrics of the songs he used to sing. The funeral hall at Troekurovsky Cemetery is symbolically decorated with white roses.



The famous singer, member of the cult band "Laskovy May" passed away unexpectedly on June 23. His heart failed. He was 48 years old. Tomorrow his family will say goodbye to the deceased and on Tuesday he will be cremated. His ashes will be partially buried in Troekurovsky Cemetery in Moscow and partially in Germany, where he lived in recent years.



