Audition for national selection for Junior Eurovision finished
Today 62 applications from all over the country were evaluated. Among the contestants there are both solo performers and music groups, both debutants of the selection, and those who have been competing for several seasons in a row. The jury will select 7 to 10 contestants to participate in the final: the gala concert on the air of the TV channels Belarus 1 and Belarus 24. The winner will represent our country at the international Eurovision Song Contest-2018 in Minsk. We will announce the names of the lucky ones in the News at 19.00.
