Journey through eras with unusual project "Music Therapy" in Belarusian State Philharmonics

From the mysterious and majestic baroque to colorful impressionism. A journey through the eras was offered in an unusual project "Music Therapy", which took place in the Belarusian State Philharmonic Society. The enchanting music of the most famous composers of all times and peoples: Händel, Bach, Rachmaninoff, Chopin was accompanied not only by classical instruments. The project also used sound-therapeutic singing bowls, Tibetan temple bells, chakraphones, as well as the soothing sound of rain and the ocean. All this was complemented by a video journey to the most picturesque places of the planet.