Journey through eras with unusual project "Music Therapy" in Belarusian State Philharmonics
From the mysterious and majestic baroque to colorful impressionism. A journey through the eras was offered in an unusual project "Music Therapy", which took place in the Belarusian State Philharmonic Society. The enchanting music of the most famous composers of all times and peoples: Händel, Bach, Rachmaninoff, Chopin was accompanied not only by classical instruments. The project also used sound-therapeutic singing bowls, Tibetan temple bells, chakraphones, as well as the soothing sound of rain and the ocean. All this was complemented by a video journey to the most picturesque places of the planet.
The main instrument of the project is a concert organ, one of the biggest in the CIS consisting of more than 6 thousand pipes. The sounds of the organ harmonize the psycho-emotional sphere and are considered a conductor of space-earth-space energy. The project "Music Therapy" will take place every month. The next program will be dedicated to the music of renaissance and borocco and will be held - in the auditorium of the Philharmonic Society.
