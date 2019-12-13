Works of Ferdynand Ruszczyc to be added to collection of art museum

Three original sketches by Ferdynand Ruszczyc will be added to the collection of the National Art Museum. The landscapist's work was bought from his grandson thanks to the Belarusian Embassy in Switzerland. Two paintings are dedicated to Minsk. Until this year, there was only one master's work at the National Art Museum "At the Church". The paintings will be the basis of the exposition project, it is already at the preparation stage.



UNESCO has included the 150th anniversary of the birth of Ferdynand Ruszczyc in its calendar of commemorative dates. The heritage of the artist, who was born near Volozhin and became popular in Europe, today is bought at auctions for tens of thousands of dollars. Our art gallery has already started the Year of Ferdynand Ruszczyc: the artist's homeland will reveal the unknown facts from his biography.



