Junior Talents of Belarus Radio contest: acceptance of application begins

"Juniortalents of Belarus": they are looking for applications all over the country again. The acceptance of applications for the 11th National Creative Radio Contest has started today. Junior vocalists and musicians aged 10-21 have an opportunity to express themselves in one of seven creative nominations, Moreover, for the first time in the history of the project, which has been held since 2009, the third round of the competition for soloists in the categories "Instrumental Music" and "Academic Vocal" will be heldto the accompaniment ofthe symphony orchestra of Belteleradiocompany.