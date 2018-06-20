3.42 RUB
Restoration of Kalozha Church of 12th century in Grodno coming to end
Improvement of the site around the temple has already begun. All works are carried out under strict supervision of archaeologists. It is planned to finish the improvement by the end of summer. Since the object has not only historical and cultural value, but is also a place of attraction for tourists, it is planned to completely replace lighting structures, this will increase the attractiveness of the temple in the evening and at night. At the same time, work is underway to strengthen the slope, as well as to green the territory.
The next stage of the restoration of the Kalozha Church provides for the renovation of the interior. Experts plan to restore all wooden elements.
