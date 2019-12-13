Rostislav Krimer becomes Opus Klassik Award Nominee

The orchestra's CD with chamber symphonies No. 1 and No. 3 by Mieczyslaw Weinberg is nominated in the section "Symphonic performance of music of the XX-XXI century". The candidates are also famous bands such as the Bavarian Radio Orchestra, Lucerne, Vienna and Dresden Symphony orchestras.



Rostislav Krimer and his orchestra are nominated for the prestigious European classical music award Opus Klassik in three categories at once. The famous Belarusian musician was nominated as "Conductor of the Year" along with the world's greatest conductors. The award-winning performer is the chief conductor of the international chamber orchestra East-West Chamber Orchestra, and the band is a resident of the international Yuri Bashmet festival. The orchestra has repeatedly performed in front of the Belarusian public. The musical group is also nominated for the Opus Klassik Award as "Orchestra of the Year".



