Stas Yarushin, the host of the opening ceremony of the XXXV International Arts Festival “Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk,” admitted in an exclusive interview that he only began consciously watching the festival in his twenties — despite always loving music and secretly dreaming of performing on its legendary stage.

“I envied — in the best possible sense — those artists who stepped onto the Vitebsk stage and sang for such an incredible audience,” Yarushin shared. “But life is a wonderful thing. First you watch it on television, and then one day you find yourself hosting the opening and even performing your own song with Nastya Kravchenko. For me, it’s a very pleasant kind of excitement.”

Yarushin arrived from Russia to co-host the ceremony alongside Belarusian presenter Marianna Murenkova and Ukrainian presenter Diana Panchenko — a symbolic trio that feels, in his words, like a parallel universe.

“I have always treated all nations with respect,” he emphasized. “I have never had any issues with Ukrainians. I understand what is happening now, and I sincerely wish for peace to come as soon as possible. I believe that the friendship between our peoples will help bring that about.”

This year, artists and guests from 52 countries are taking part in the festival. Many call it a unique event capable of revealing the human soul. Recently, People’s Artist of Russia Oleg Gazmanov noted that even Russia does not have a cultural project of such scale. Stas Yarushin fully agrees:

“It’s wonderful that people come from all over the world, that we unite and share different musical cultures with the audience. At ‘Intervision,’ the participants sang their national songs. I may not be a fan of Cuban or Brazilian music, but it’s incredibly interesting to feel that culture and understand what inspires artists from those countries. The Slavianski Bazaar continues this beautiful tradition. One day, I would even like to take part here as a contestant,” the host of the opening ceremony added with a smile.

In a world often divided by politics, the Slavianski Bazaar once again proves that music possesses a rare power — to bring people together, heal wounds, and quietly remind us of our shared humanity.