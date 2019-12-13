"Russian Atlantis" - international revival project presented in Minsk

An international project that draws attention to the revival of Orthodox sanctuaries, promotes the reconstruction of monasteries and churches and gives artists the opportunity to depict spiritually significant places on canvases. The plein air exhibition initiative called "Russian Atlantis" is presented in Belarus for the first time.

Snow-white churches, gilded domes, people going to service, and green expanses, beyond the horizon of which are the tops of monasteries. A journey through the land of the Orthodox is presented in half a hundred paintings. Suzdal, Kaluga, Vladimir, Tver. The title of the exhibition is "Russian Atlantis".

The participants of plein airs visited Lake Baikal, Kuban, Siberia. Creative expeditions are international, they are attended by professional painters from the former Soviet Union and other states. The project is 10 years old. This is the first time Russian Atlantis is held in Belarus. But it is not the first time when local artists join the initiative.

The organizers of "Russian Atlantis", the guests of Minsk, have already planned a few plein airs in Belarusian towns for the artistic tandem to depict the majesty and beauty of the Orthodox Belarus in painting.