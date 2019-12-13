PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

90th anniversary of Vladimir Korotkevich observed

The poet, novelist, screenwriter and translator left a rich artistic legacy. And his works have become real classics. "King Stakh's Wild Hunt", "Christ Landed in Hrodna", "Gray Legend". These are just a few works that have become widely known. The TV channel Belarus 3 has prepared a thematic broadcast of film adaptations of famous works of the master of historical prose, as well as documentary and biographical projects.

