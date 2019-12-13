Neidorf play to homage 75th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War

The Belarusian Radio Theater presents the premiere! Tonight at 22:05, Belteleradiocompany will present the second part of Neidorf radio play based on the novel of the same name by the State Prize winner, writer Ivan Ptashnikov. The name of the work is symbolic - this is the name of the Belarusian and German villages, from which, by the way, one of the heroes comes from. The action takes place in 1944, on the eve of the liberation of Belarus.