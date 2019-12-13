Day of Union State in festival Vitebsk

In the evening the Summer Amphitheater will host a big concert featuring the Belarusian and Russian pop stars. All day long the festive grounds will present exhibitions, performances and dances in the open air. And today, during the draw, the participants of children's and adult music contests will find out under which numbers they will perform on the stage. Vitebsk does not sleep during Slavic Bazaar - there are open-air film screenings for fans of night walks.