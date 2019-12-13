3.42 RUB
Edvard Grieg's masterpieces to be performed at Belarusian State Philharmonic Society
The music season at the Belarusian State Philharmonic Society is in full swing, the musicians do not go on vacation. Today the masterpieces by Edvard Grieg will be performed in the Small Hall of Shirma.
The 88 keys of the Stanway grand piano are in the hands of the piano duo Natalia Kotova-Gromova and Valery Borovikov. Together they have been performing the world classics for almost 25 years. Dozens of times they have received standing ovations in Russia, Lithuania, Holland, Arab Emirates and China. Now they are doing a new project.
