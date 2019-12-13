"The Nutcracker" returns to Bolshoi Theater

A triumphant return! After a pause of 7 years, "The Nutcracker" returns to the Bolshoi Theater poster. The new version of the ballet to the legendary music of Tchaikovsky was rehearsed in August. The Christmas fairytale is the same as it was many years ago.

"The Nutcracker", staged by People's Artist Valentin Yelizariev, has always been on the stage of the Bolshoi Theatre starting 1982.

For each leading part there are 4 sets of dancers. The new edition is almost a copy of that legendary production, at least in terms of design. Historical masterpiece decorations and costumes have been restored.

Those who did not get a ticket to the premiere screenings of perhaps the most romantic Christmas story will be able to watch it on television. Our colleagues from Belarus 3 will prepare a TV version. The "Nutcracker" will be aired at the end of October.



