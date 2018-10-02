EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Tickets for Junior Eurovision 2018 on sale

Tickets for great show on November 25 at Minsk-Arena are available at affordable prices. The cost varies from 6 to 12 rubles. Tickets can be purchased both at the box office, and online at the sites of BуСard and Belteleradiocompany tvr.by in the Junior Eurovision section. A total of 22,000 tickets went on sale for the final and its general run. Part of the tickets has already been reserved for pupils of orphanages and gifted children, who will receive an invitation to the show.

Belteleradiocompany, as the organizer and coordinator of all the events of the competition, is actively preparing for the show. Media artists developed a design for the show. The bright logo of the competition with the symbol "Star" will shine throughout the Belarusian capital. Minsk is decorated with banners on the roadways, posters, billboards, information signs. 

