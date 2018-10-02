Tickets for Junior Eurovision 2018 on sale

Tickets for great show on November 25 at Minsk-Arena are available at affordable prices. The cost varies from 6 to 12 rubles. Tickets can be purchased both at the box office, and online at the sites of BуСard and Belteleradiocompany tvr.by in the Junior Eurovision section. A total of 22,000 tickets went on sale for the final and its general run. Part of the tickets has already been reserved for pupils of orphanages and gifted children, who will receive an invitation to the show.