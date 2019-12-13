Dance group of Belarusian State Pedagogical University becomes prize-winner of international festival

The dance group of BSPU "Art-Unity" became the prize-winner of the international festival. The main directions are hip-hop, vogue, jazz-funk and contemp. The youth performance was held online this year. Dance groups from Ukraine, Estonia, Russia and Belarus sent their best performances by e-mail. The boys and girls took first place in the nomination "Dance Show", the second place in the nominations "Flashmob" and "Street Show".



Kristina Garon-Masesova, Head of the Dance Group "Art-Unity": "We participated in the GLOBAL-WEEKEND competition in the online form this year. We take part in it for the 4th year. We have always won prizes since 2017. We are developing in directions."



Konstantin Ermalovich, student of the Faculty of Physics and Mathematics of the BSPU: "I joined the team at the end of 2018. I found many of my current friends, found love, support and a desire to go further."



The team consists of more than 30 members. The students from other universities also come to the "Art-Unity".

